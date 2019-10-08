Full marks for five Limerick businesses at national awards

FIVE LIMERICK businesses have brought prestigious titles back to the county following their success at a national awards ceremony.

The National Q Mark Awards, held at The Clayton Hotel on Dublin’s Burlington Road on Friday, September 27 hosted 120 businesses from across the country in what has become known as Ireland’s Oscars of business excellence.

As the highest accolade a business in Ireland can achieve, the awards are given only to companies who reach peak standards of quality and excellence.

Civil Engineering contractor Roadbridge managed to do the double on the night, beginning with victory in the category of the Q Mark for Quality Management Systems - Operational Excellence before also being announced as this year’s National Winner of the Q Mark for Quality Management Systems.

Kirby Group Engineering was also named a winner in the category of the Q Mark for Quality Management Systems, bagging the Outstanding Performance award.

The firm provides high-value mechanical and electrical services as well as specialist high and medium voltage design and construction services in Ireland, UK and Europe.

Next up was Roche’s MACE Shanagolden, who took home the top prize in the category of Q Mark for Hygiene and Food Safety Recognised for Quality - Forecourts.

The shop is proud to provide a quality friendly service to customers 7 days a week in Shanagolden, with a thrilled deli manager Siobhan Hannafin saying: “Being acknowledged by the Q mark awards for all our hard work gives us confidence and pride to excel in hygiene and food safety.”

Finally for Limerick, Broderick’s SPAR in Croom was named the winner in the category of Q Mark for Hygiene and Food Safety Pursuit of Excellence - Retail.

A rural supermarket that thrives on fresh foods, Broderick’s success has been its focus on quality and fresh food coupled with a unique atmosphere and the instore theatre created by the team.Micheal Mackessy from Broderick’s was delighted with the news: “It’s fantastic even to be nominated - we will celebrate our achievement and for our village store to be up there with the best in the land.”

Meanwhile, there was one extra honour for Limerick this year. Limerick Institute of Technology student Serena O'Hora was awarded Student of the Year in Year 1 of the Diploma in Quality Management.

The winners of this year’s awards were selected from a list of more than 110 nominees, which was carefully scrutinised by a team of 14 judges from the worlds of enterprise, food safety, academia and more. The winning businesses can now all proudly display their awards on their premises, to let customers and staff know that they’ve earned their place at the premium level of Irish enterprise.