‘Unsightly’ trees removed from Limerick Republican graves

THE battle to have ‘unsightly’ trees removed from the Republican Plot at Mt St Lawrence Cemetery has finally been won after a 20-year struggle, according to the Limerick Republican Graves Committee.

“Limerick Republican Graves Committee have, for the last 20 years, been trying without success to have the trees in the plot removed because they had become unsightly and were dislodging the memorial plaques,” said Desmond Long, chairman of the committee.

“Limerick City Council refused permission and gave as an excuse that they were of ‘historical interest’. There was no basis in fact for that story as they were not part of the original plan when the plot was opened for those killed in the cause of Irish freedom on March 7, 1921,” he added.

However, Mr Long now confirms that the trees have been removed from the plot which is the final resting place of 19 fallen heroes killed during the War of Independence.

“I am happy to report that the Limerick County Council had the unsightly trees removed last Tuesday. On inspection of the plot, we realised that a considerable amount of repair work will have to be carried out so that this grave site will be a fitting resting place for all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the pursuit of Irish Freedom,” Mr Long said.