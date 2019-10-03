Limerick Bishop urges young people to say ‘no’ more often 

BISHOP of Limerick, Brendan Leahy, has said society must create a culture where it is right for young people to say ‘no’ if they are to deal with the many challenges today, including climate change and addiction.

“We need to ultimately promote a culture where it is ok to say ‘no’,” said Bishop Leahy in his homily at the Legion of Mary Mass in Knock, “it’s what we are learning with our new consciousness of environmental issues – we need to say ‘no’ in areas of our lifestyle if we want to protect our common home.

“But we need to create a culture across the board where it is right to say no – no to drugs, no to sexual openness, no to excess alcohol,” he added, “no to excess. No to abandon and social freedom.

“And no to those who bully, online or offline. No to just, without thinking, going along with whatever others are saying is the right way of thinking.

“If we do that, we will help reduce the anxiety factor for young people.”

“Saying no at the right time is empowering,” he continued, “it strengthens resolve, builds character, defies wrong. But today, it seems so hard for young people to say no and we must help build that resolve.”

Bishop Leahy said that, sadly, an increasing number of people suffering from anxieties of all types is a feature of our times.

“While there are many great vibrant young people, we have to recognise there are too many living abnormal degrees of anxiety. There are many causes,” he said.

“There’s a competitive culture that is promoted in social media in terms of ‘likes’ and ‘shares’ and ‘friends’. There’s fear of the future in terms of environment.

“There is an insecurity among young people and we must ask how much of it is because they have not had the anchor of a solid reference point in their lives that in the past was so readily available but today is not so much because of their parents’ busy lives,” he said.

“We have people of all ages and social classes suffering from addictions of all sorts, there are so many young people with anxiety issues.

“It’s not as if we can’t notice them,” he said, “they are there.”