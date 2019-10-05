Are you Limerick’s Spielberg? Hunt is on for Ireland’s Young Filmmaker 2020

THE search is on for Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year 2020; Ireland’s festival celebrating young filmmakers from Ireland.

Fresh Film is an advocate for young filmmakers year-round and encourages young people to make films by hosting the annual Fresh International Film Festival which incorporates Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year Awards.

The Fresh International Film Festival 2020 takes place in Limerick from March 23 – 28, 2020 and is open to young people from 7-18 years of age.

2020 will be the 24th year of the festival.

Fresh International Film Festival provides an opportunity for young filmmakers to see their work on the big screen and to compete for the title of Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year and to win €1000 towards their next film.

All submissions are also considered for a range of Specialist Awards including the Radharc Trust Award for documentaries, the Animation Award, the RTÉ 60 Second Award, the Film in the Irish Language award and the RTÉ Factual Award.

The Festival has Junior categories (7-12 years) and Senior categories (12- 18 years) and International categories for individual and group projects.

Young filmmakers can enter as independents, as part of their school or in a group.

Films must be original and can be up to 15 minutes duration for Seniors or 10 minutes duration for Juniors.

Senior films will be screened at the Limerick heats in early March.

The Senior and Junior finalists’ films will be screened during Fresh

Film Festival 2020 from March 23 - 28 in Limerick.

The awards will be announced at the final screenings on March 25 and 26, 2020.

Festival director and founder Jayne Foley said “We are seeking filmmakers, the makers of dreams, the ones who challenge us with their alternative vision and the ones who show a mastery of the art.

”Understanding the basic building blocks of storytelling, camera and editing will stand you in good stead in the media-driven future,” Foley added.

”Write your story. Grab your camera. Get your friends or your classmates or do it on your own.”

Closing date for competition entries is Friday, January 24, 2020.

Further information and applications forms can be found at freshfilmfestival.com.