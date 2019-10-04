Juliette helps to break the cycle of breast cancer in County Limerick

A MUM-OF-THREE is doing her utmost to break the cycle of breast cancer.

Juliette O‘Connell, from Herbertstown, is organising her seventh cycle this Sunday, October 6. To date the breast cancer survivor has helped raise almost €33,000 for the breast care unit in University Hospital Limerick.

“Only for them I wouldn’t be here to be honest because I got every opportunity out there and they looked after me unbelievably. I am very grateful. I was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. I am seven years cancer free since September 26,” said Juliette.

The name of the annual cycle organised by Juliette, her brother Liam Hayes, family, friends and volunteers is called Giving a Little Back in aid of breast cancer. That is exactly what Juliette is doing.

Last year, over 300 took part in the 60km route.

“It has gone from strength to strength. Registration is from 8am on Sunday morning at Herbertstown Development Association and we leave at 9am.

“We head for Bruff, Kilmallock, Kilfinane, Garryspillane, Knocklong, Hospital and back to Herbertstown. It is a controlled cycle. We all leave together and we all come back together. It is not a race. It is more of a social event and raising awareness about breast cancer,” said Juliette.

Registration on the morning is €20 and there is a barbecue on the cyclists’ return.

The only bad thing about this year’s event is not having the Liam MacCarthy Cup laughs Juliette.

“We’ll have it back next year. To date we have given €32,750 to the breast care unit. They bring us in to show us where the money has gone. It all stays local. The doctors and nurses in there - I couldn’t say enough about them. To this day you can ring them if you have a problem - they are brilliant," said Juliette.

Sunday's cycle coincides with the beginning of breast cancer awareness month.

“There is a huge lack of education out there amongst women about being breast aware,” said Juliette.

She advises anyone who finds any bit of a change or a lump or rash to go straight away and get it checked.