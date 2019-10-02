BREAKING: University Hospital Limerick sets new national overcrowding record

UNIVERSITY Hospital Limerick has broken the record for the most number of patients being treated on a trolley this Wednesday.

According to daily figures published by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there are 82 patients being treated on trolleys in the emergency department and the wards at UHL.

It is the second time this year that UHL has set a new record, after it did so on April 3 with 81 patients on trolleys. Since, it matched that record three times, on July 11, September 23 and this Tuesday.

The INMO has now called for a "direct, immediate intervention" at UHL from Minister for Health Simon Harris.

It is calling for instruction to cancel non-essential elective work, more home packages to move patient out of the hospital, emergency funding for extra agency staff this Wednesday, an end to the "recruitment ban", and additional supports for GPs and nurses.

The UL Hospitals Group has been contacted for comment. Previously, it has urged patients to consider their care options before attending the emergency department.