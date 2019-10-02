Limerick charity hopes to bank Wellness Vault facility

A LIMERICK charity dedicated to helping people with acquired brain injuries is to open a wellness centre at its base in William Street.

Headway moved into the former AIB, which closed in 2011, after completing the purchase in late 2017.

Now, thanks to a fundraising drive which saw 50 staff members of Holmes O’Malley Sexton solicitors take part in the Great Limerick Run, the centre is set to open in the coming months.

Some 30 service users also joined the fundraising effort in May, with the cheque presentation this week. ​ As a nod to its previous life as a bank, the new facility will be known as the ‘Wellness Vault’, and will feature all manner of holistic therapies, relaxation areas, and pictures, says rehabilitative service manager Rella Galvin.

It will be located where the old bank vaults​ actually were situated.

“This is essential, absolutely essential. It’s so important. When people are in hospital, the focus is on the physical rehabilitation, whereas the mental health and the life-changing alterations that come about as a result of brain injury is massive. That period of adjustment is so important. To have that calmness, that space to reflect and try and adjust to everything that’s come about for them since their acquired brain injury.”

Rella said the charity is hoping to raise €17,000 for the project.

So far, thanks to the exploits of lawyers and Headway service users in the Great Limerick Run, they have reached €10,000.

The charity – which was previously located at the Dock Road – is seeking a grant for the artwork, and is also welcoming donations from members of the public.

The services manager feels it is possible to have the work done by January.

She added: “It will be a building away from the hustle and bustle of the rest of the building.

“ It’s called the Wellness Vault as it’s actually an old bank, so we felt it was a nice idea to call it that. It was in keeping with that level of the building.”

For more information on Headway’s plans, and to donate to the cause, please contact its Limerick office at 061-469306.

Alternatively, you can visit www.headway.ie