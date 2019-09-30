Limerick Peter Mark salons to raise funds for charity

PETER MARK Limerick is set to raise funds for The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

The annual Petermarkathon fundraiser has returned and will be taking place in Peter Mark Limerick Salons from Friday, October 25 – Sunday, October 27.

The fundraiser will include treasure hunts, fancy dress, pajama parties, and baking competitions.

This year the Peter Mark team will be donating and raising awareness for The Alzheimer Society of Ireland to assist with education and support services in the community, helping both people with dementia and their families.

According to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland, the number of people living with dementia in Ireland is expected to more than double over the next 20 years, from 55,000 to 113,000 in 2036. The majority of people with dementia (63%) live at home in the community. Over 180,000 people in Ireland are currently or have been carers for a family member or partner with dementia.

The Peter Mark salons in Limerick have been given the task of coming up with their own individual and unique ways to raise money this year.

Commenting on the launch, Peter O’Rourke, CEO, Peter Mark said, “The Petermarkathon is an annual event that every member of the Peter Mark team looks forward to. Over the years we have raised hundreds of thousands of euro for multiple charities across Ireland.

In Limerick the following activities will be taking place.

Peter Mark Crescent Shopping Centre:

• Friday: Staff will be selling raffle tickets for clients to win a prize. Stylists will also run a competition to win a chance to ‘pie the manager’

• Saturday: Stylists will come to work in fancy dress for the day.

• Sunday: Stylists will wear as many colours as possible as it’s colours day.

Peter Mark William Street

• Friday: The Great William Street Bake off will take place, where clients can buy cakes baked by the team, who will be wearing fancy dress for the day.

• Saturday: The team will take part and raise money for a sponsored walk.