Call to make old Limerick tourist office a support hub for those in suicidal distress

A CITY man who has lost friends to suicide wants to see the former tourist office at Arthur’s Quay Park turned into a hub to support people who may be in trouble.

The landmark building at the entrance has been out of use since last December when Chez le Fab closed down.

Now, Nathan Keane, 24, wants it used as a safe space for people who may be in suicidal distress to go.

It comes amid a spike in the number of people making attempts on their own life. Nathan, who in 2014 was on the RTE show Teenage Kicks with Bressie, suggested a wellness centre, with music and creative writing.​

“I think it would be good for the mind. I've lost two friends to suicide since the start of this year. There was one in February and one in August. It’s out of control,” he said, “It’s all about keeping people’s mind occupied, and having a place to go to chill out, keep their minds occupied.”

He is critical of the way the mental health system treats people looking for help in Ireland.

“I was in hospital recently, and a man aged 50 was looking for a crisis nurse. He went up to reception and he was told to wait for 30 minutes and sit down. This man was already there for two-and-a-half hours. He went back at 5pm, and was told the same thing. He was begging to be put back in 5B. It was eventually 6pm until the crisis nurse came. If he walked out that door, no-one would have seen him again,” Nathan added.

The young man, who works in St Camillus’s Hospital, has been supported by northside Independent councilor Frankie Daly, who described his proposal as “a no brainer”.

“This building is only laying idle there – I’d be calling on Shannon Heritage to look at this with compassion.”

Shannon Heritage confirmed it is in advanced negotiations to sell the land to council.