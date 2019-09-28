Councillor frustrated in effort to find breakdown of Limerick's 3,300 parking spots

THERE are a total of 3,300 on-street car parking spaces in Limerick – with 1,020 of these in the central business district.

That’s according to information presented to councillors at this month’s metropolitan district meeting. It came on foot of a question from Green Party councillor Brian Leddin.

In a written response, council’s metropolitan manager Kieran Lehane pointed out the central business district was bounded by the areas between George’s Quay to Mallow Street and Cathedral Place to Howley’s Quay on the riverside.

Speaking to the Limerick Leader, Cllr Leddin said: “It was literally just to find out where we were at. I was asking for a street-by-street breakdown, but they just gave me a total, which was of no use to me.”

He said he felt this information would have been more readily available.

“It’s up to the councillors to oversee change in the city, so I feel it is important we have that information,” Cllr Leddin added. “There was no great agenda other than to feel it is worth having.”

The councillor said he backed his cousin, Cllr Joe Leddin’s call for a “zero tolerance” policy on people who park within bus stops and on pavements.

“I fully agree. We need a working public transport system as part of a thriving city. If people are parked in bus stops, that’s not on. I would be in favour of strict control of illegal parking. The knock-on effect of it is dire for the city,” he added.

Cllr Joe Leddin spoke out after it was revealed, on average, fewer than five motorists a day were being ticketed for parking on pavements and in bus stops. In the city, 490 fines were issued in the first six months of the year for parking on pavements, with a further 310 for leaving their car in bus stops.