Graveyard site selection in Limerick town ‘nothing more than a circus’, says councillor

THE search for a suitable site for a new graveyard in Abbeyfeale is continuing, to the great and increasing frustration of councillors for the area who feel the matter is not attracting the urgent attention needed.

“How many times are we going to go digging holes to find out if we can bury people in Abbeyfeale?” Cllr John Sheahan asked at last week’s meeting of Newcastle West Municipal District. “One site is there since December 2017 and it has had four tests done on it.”

That particular site, Cllr Sheahan said, had been passed by the HSE and passed by council staff and a site assessor. Another site was tested in August, he added, and “looks reasonable”.

“We now have two sites that have passed tests,” he pointed out but added: “Now another site is to be tested on the Killarney Road.”

“The way you are operating this site selection and process is nothing more than a circus at the moment,” he declared. “Will ye please move on.”

Director of services Gordon Daly said he did not accept the language used by the councillor and pointed out that additional capacity had been identified in Reilig Ide, in the old graveyard in the Square and in the Church of Ireland graveyard.

“We have to get it right,” he said, pointing out that there are stringent regulations and environmental standards. “Tests have been done on several sites. I am satisfied there is sufficient and adequate burial spaces in the short and medium term in Abbeyfeale.”

But, Cllr Francis Foley wanted to know, how long would this additional capacity last? “Are we talking six months? Two years?” he asked. The criteria set down for sites are very very high, the councillor pointed out. “ It is going to be very difficult to achieve. The bar is set very very high,” he said.

Capacity was getting “very, very tight”, Cllr Liam Galvin argued. “How long more is it going to take?” he asked. But he continued: “Just because a site passes the trial doesn’t mean it is suitable for a graveyard.” And he mentioned one site which, he said, he could not stand over.

“There are plenty sites around the town that are suitable location wise,” Cllr Galvin continued. “The standards we are adopting here are higher than in other local authorities. We can build houses now in ground that is not suitable for a graveyard.”

“I don’t think it is helpful that we are discussing individual sites,” Mr Daly said.

“I don’t want to close down the discussion but it is an executive function in relation to site selection and purchase of a site.”

He undertook to come to the October meeting with a time line.