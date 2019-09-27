Champion boxer Kevin to be immortalised in Limerick mural

A MURAL is to be unveiled in the city centre to commemorate Irish champion boxer and Olympic hopeful Kevin Sheehy, who was murdered this summer.

The John Carew Park athlete tragically died, aged 20, in the early hours of Monday, July 1, after he was struck by a vehicle on Hyde Road.

Months after his passing, his head coach Ken Moore and Ken’s wife Marion have commissioned and part-funded a special mural to immortalise the St Francis boxing club star.

The exterior four- by three-metre artwork on the walls of Kevin’s gym, executed by Dublin artist ADW, will commence this Thursday, and will be revealed to the public on Saturday.

Ken Moore told the Limerick Leader that they were inspired to commission the mural after the Michael Conlan fight, when the pro boxer dedicated his victory to Kevin.

“We were walking around Belfast, and he had two murals, and he was very proud of them. It was the fact that the kids could come up and see. It was like a lightbulb moment.

“We have a brilliant artist behind it – ADW artist in Dublin. Absolutely astounding guy. He’ll be down during the week, and we have agreed a design already. Kevin’s family, his mum, dad and Emma, were in the process of choosing the artwork with myself and Marion, so everyone has an input in that because that was so important.”

He said the side of St Francis boxing club, which is currently undergoing a major renovation, is the “only place” for the commemorative mural.

He said there was unanimous approval by the boxing club committee. “We decided that was the best place to put it.”

“He didn’t get to fulfil his potential. At 20 years of age, he had fitted so much into his life. He was very charismatic and a lovely guy. Everyone in the club loved him. He was the heart of the club. It is very important that there is something positive because Kevin Sheehy was the most positive young man I ever met.”

He said that it was “so important” that he and his wife that the commemoration of the late boxer was positive and “captured his spirit”.

Marion said that she was delighted that they are just days away from unveiling the mural in the heart of the city, near the Milk Market on Mungret Street.

“We are looking forward to sharing the design with everybody. To see the essence of Kevin in it is fantastic.”

He said the family “loved it”, and that they all agreed on the same design after reviewing a number of options.

“It just has something special in it that you can’t deny,” she told the Limerick Leader this week.