Highlighting obstacles on Make Way Day in Limerick

THERE were Make Way stickers for all the councillors in County Hall this week when Social Democrat councillor Elisa O’Donovan enlisted their backing for Make Way Day which takes place today.

The day will begin at 11am when disability groups meet with the access officers and traffic wardens from Limerick City and County Council as well as community gardai. Together, they will move around the city to see what the main obstacles to access and mobility are. Then it will be back to City Hall for a debriefing session.

Make Way Day has been an annual event in Limerick for the past three years, Cllr O’Donovan pointed out, and its aim is to draw attention to the needs of people with disabilities in public spaces.

“It has never been more important for all council departments to be engaged in this years Make Way Day,” she said.

“From design and planning to roads to the environment, this motion calls for all council departments to engage with your local disability groups on Make Way Day and see the reality of living with a disability in our city and county.”

Cllr O’Donovan reminded councillors that people with disabilities in Limerick had pushed for trained and engaged access officers within Limerick City and County Council

“This is a legal obligation under disability legislation, she added, and the council now had two access officers.

She also pointed out Ireland has now finally ratified the UN Convention on the Rights of People with Disabilities.

“Accessibility in our community is something that crosses all 50 articles of that convention from participation in cultural life, recreation, leisure and sport to living independently and being included in the community,” she said.

And she gave examples from real life of what that lack of accessibility means to people living with disability.

“I have brought Make Way Day stickers which will be placed on obstacles around the county as a reminder that people’s thoughtlessness inhibits another person’s life,” she concluded.

Cllr Mike Donegan supported the motion, citing a survey of obstacles done in Hospital.