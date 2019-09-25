Limerick gardai issue warning over ‘fraudulent’ lender as online scam is identified

GARDAI have moved to warn members of the public about a new ‘loan scam’ which has been identified in recent weeks.

In one case a woman, aged in her 50s, submitted an online application to a lending company seeking a loan of €3,000.

“This company requested that she send €160 before they release her loan. The lady did this but unfortunately this company would appear to be a fraudulent company and the lady never received her loan,” said Sergeant Ber Leetch.

“Under no circumstances would a reputable lending institution ask for a sum of money to be forwarded before a loan would be released,” added the divisional crime prevention officer.

Gardai say people should be aware of this scam and only take out a loan from well-established and reputable financial institutions.