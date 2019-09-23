Protest planned in Limerick over EPA approval for cement plant

A MAJOR public protest is set to take place next month after the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) waved through controversial plans to allow Irish Cement burn waste in Mungret.

Demonstrators are to march through Limerick on Saturday, October 5 from 2pm, in a so-called March for Our Lives.

It is being organised by Limerick Against Pollution (LAP) which is furious at the decision by the regulator to grant Irish Cement permission to ditch fossil fuels in favour of waste and tyres at Mungret.

The permission came despite 4,500 objections against the granting of a licence from politicians, individuals and community groups who are concerned at the impact the change will have on the environment.​

The company has always played these fears down, pointing out that because the burning will be taking place at such a high temperature, the impact on the environment will be negligible.

In spite of this, there has been an explosion of anger since the Limerick Leader revealed the EPA’s decision last week, and it’s expected there will be a high turnout at the march.

Limerick TD Maurice Quinlivan said he is “appalled” by the decision, pointing out the area around the factory site has homes, sports fields and other community facilities.

“Local people don’t want this incinerator. Businesses don’t want it. Politicians don’t want it. I can’t understand how one company can run roughshod over all this legitimate opposition and proceed with a project that will have a devastating impact on our community. This is a toxic decision from the Environmental Protection Agency, who should be there to protect people and to protect our environment,” he said. He is now calling on politicians from all parties to “commit their efforts to stopping this”.

The €10m plans, which the company has said is vital for the future of the plant in Mungret, will see the creation of 60 new temporary jobs and secure the future of the 80 staff working on site.

Labour councillor Joe Leddin said he isn’t surprised by the move by the EPA.

“I was one of a handful of public representatives who submitted a submission against the burning of hazardous waste in the form of incineration based on a lack of clear evidence concerning health and environmental implications. We have as a council invested in terms of infrastructure in the Mungret community in recent years with land provided for new schools, recreational facilities and housing. This decision casts a shadow over the entire community,” he added.

There is also anger after it emerged the EPA is charging people €126 if they wish to object to the granting of a licence to Irish Cement.

There were initially 4,500 people writing to the EPA to oppose the granting of a licence.

However, now it has been granted, members of the public can appeal for elements of this licence to be changed.

Tim Hourigan of LAP criticised the fee.

“It’s an obstacle to people getting accountability. The EPA is already funded by our taxes, and when people have legitimate concerns, and they are not happy at a decision, the EPA has to make themselves accountable to us without demanding more money. We are already paying their wages,” he said.

The EPA has been contacted for comment by the Limerick Leader.