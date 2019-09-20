WATCH: Young climate change protesters take to streets of Limerick

OVER A THOUSAND protesters took to the streets of Limerick city this Friday afternoon in support of the global climate strike happening across the world today.

Leading the protest was teen climate change campaigner, 14-year-old Saoirse Exton, who set up Fridays for Future Limerick earlier this year.

Saoirse, who has been striking every Friday for months now in aid of the climate change movement told the Limerick Leader: "We're striking here today because not enough action is being taken by our government locally, nationally or internationally so this is why we are fighting here today."

Hundreds of pupils from numerous schools across the city and county took part in the march, which set off from Arthurs Quay Park at 1.30pm, many of whom carried signs calling for action.

"Teenagers all around the world have asked for adult support, so that's why we're here today. We're trying to get that message out to governments and corporations that are polluting the climate that enough is enough and we want change," said Saoirse's mother Geraldine Exton of Parents for Future.

The worldwide strike is being described as the largest global climate protest in history, with hundreds of thousands of students echoing fellow teen activist Greta Thunburg's call for action.