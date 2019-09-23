Senator calls for clean-up of former Limerick tourist office

FINE GAEL senator Maria Byrne has called for the purchase and clean-up of the old tourist office at Arthur’s Quay Park, as visitor numbers continue to grow.

Sen Byrne has raised concerns over the condition of the building, which has been vacant since the popular Chez Le Fab cafe ceased operating in 2018.

She said that Limerick City and County Council is in discussions with the Shannon Group company, which owns the premises.

“At the moment it is not a very good first impression for the increasing numbers of visitors availing of bus services to and from the city. Many of those are tourists passing through Limerick on their way to various attractions or coming directly from the airport.

“We are trying to continue to boost tourism in the city yet such a prominent building at the entrance of Arthur’s Quay Park is left in such poor condition,” she said.

According to the Central Statistics Office, Limerick recorded the biggest rate of increase in the number of domestic tourist trips in 2017 - up 73,000 to 284,000 - an annual increase of almost 35%.

“Trojan work has been done by Limerick City and County Council in upgrading and opening up Arthur’s Quay Park which has resulted in a beautiful backdrop for those entering the city by bus,” Sen Byrne said, adding that many visitor’s first impression of the city is “the eyesore to the left of the park”.