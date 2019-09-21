Limerick school teams up with pros for a Winter’s Tale production in UCH

IT may still be over three months to Christmas, but students at Limerick’s newest school are preparing for their festive show.

On Wednesday, December 4, the entire school population of the new Limerick Educate Together Secondary School in Castletroy will be part of a production of a Winter’s Tale.

They will perform alongside some big local musical stars like Emma Langford and Jean McGlynn at the University Concert Hall.

And tickets are on sale now.

School principal Eoin Shinners said the show will be “a real mix of theatre, drama, music and dance”.

“It picks up on the success of last year’s concert which ran over two nights in the Kilmurry Heritage Centre and was sold out. It was a huge success. We felt as a start-up school, we should focus on the creative arts. Our students come with lots of different interests, backgrounds and skills. It’s a wonderful medium where all students get the chance to express themselves on stage,” Mr Shinners told The Leader.

A recurring theme throughout the play will be the need to be kinder to the environment, with students performing songs and dance routines which will reflect this.

“In our own school, we are placing a huge focus on becoming a single-use plastic free school this year. It’s part of our ethos and vision to educate our students to be respectful of the environment,” he explained.

Mr Shinners approached a number of stars including the aforementioned Emma Langford and Jean McGlynn personally.

Also taking part will be local soprano Jean Wallace, and singer/songwriters Ger O’Donnell, Trevor O Seasnain and Norma Lowney, plus pianist Michael Young and other special guests.

“We haven’t had to ask many artists twice. They’re delighted to be associated with the school and support the students first and foremost to put on the best possible show we can. I think having professional artists on board is a testament to our school and what we stand for,” the principal added.

To buy tickets, visit www.uch.ie, or call 061-331549.