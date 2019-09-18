Celebrity chef to appear in Limerick for Leon fundraiser next week

LEON’S Lifeline, an on-going fundraiser to help send 22-year-old Limerick man Leon O'Connor to Russia, is getting ready to host a cooking demonstration with Rachel Allen next Wednesday, September 25 at 6.30pm.

Leon was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis when he was just 18 and needs to raise €70,000 to receive vital stem-cell treatment, his only hope to return to his life before it was ravaged by the effects of MS.

Leon said, “Stem-cell therapy isn’t a guarantee but it’s the best chance I have. It’s my only lifeline.”

The night will take place in the Limerick Strand Hotel and will kick off with a wine reception where audience members can place bids on some amazing prizes in the silent auction. Local chef and food ambassador Tom Flavin will kick off the proceedings with a cooking demo of some of his much-loved dishes.

Rachel will then take centre stage to entertain everyone with a demonstration of some delicious autumn dishes. Two lucky participants will win the prize of getting to enjoy the prepared dishes as they are made.

Acclaimed Limerick photographer Tarmo Tulit will also be on-site shooting portraits with all proceeds also going to Leon’s cause to help to save the health of this vibrant young Limerick man. Leon himself is an animation student at the Limerick School of Art and Design and he lives for his art.

He wants more than anything to finish his degree and work in this industry, however, the vision in one of his eyes has greatly diminished which is potentially devastating as Leon is an artist.

He also suffers from loss of feeling in his legs which now makes walking very difficult. He has extreme fatigue so he is exhausted all the time. He is losing sensation in his left hand, which makes it difficult to hold things.

Valerie O'Connor, Leon's mother, and full-time carer said, "I'd like to thank the people of Limerick for everything they've done so far. We really urge and ask everybody to keep up the support, please. We've had an amazing start but we need to get to our target so he can avail of the treatment which will hopefully give him life back. It really is Leon's Lifeline.”

To donate visit gofundme.com/f/leons-lifeline