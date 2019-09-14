Limerick TD pushes for tattoo parlour regulation

A LIMERICK TD has put forward his concerns surrounding tattoo provider regulation to the Minister for Health.

Niall Collins, Fianna Fáil, asked the Minister for Health Simon Harris what plans are to regulate tattoo providers in light of a recent discussion on Limerick Today on Live 95fm.

There is currently no minimum legal age for someone to get a tattoo or body piercing in Ireland, with Fianna Fáil introducing a bill last year aiming to ban tattoos and body piercings for persons under the age of 18.

The bill is currently at the second stage, but the Health Minister has ruled out the implementation of any further law in this area but stated his plans in his reply to regulate standards of practice for infection prevention and control.

The reply from the Minister stated that “in the absence of a statutory framework being in place, my department and the Health Service Executive took the initiative to develop guidelines in relation to tattooing and body piercing industry – these guidelines are currently in the process of being finalised.

“Given the absence of a clear statutory framework and the need to obtain expert views in relation to the area, some delays arose in relation to finalising the final text of the guidelines – however, it is expected that they will be published shortly,” the reply said.

“Discussions will shortly be held with the Health Service Executive in relation to publication, dissemination and support following publication of the guidance document.

“This will help to drive up standards and provide a safe environment for clients and practitioners,” it was stated.