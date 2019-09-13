Association marks 15 years of promoting mental health in Limerick

A VIBRANT week of promoting positive mental health, reducing stigma and bringing the topic into everyday conversations will be held to mark Limerick Mental Health Week in the first week of October.

Organised by Limerick Mental Health Association, and led by a large community of experts, volunteers, academics and more, will take place at a number of venues across the city between October 4 and 11.

In its 15th year, the week aims to highlight the serious topic of mental health in an open, engaging and encouraging way, through public talks, music concerts, mindfulness, art workshops, and more.

Speaking at the launch of the week-long programme at the Hunt Museum on Tuesday, association chairperson Claire Flynn said the awareness started in 2005 with one or two events to mark World Mental Health Day on October 10.

“It has grown quite a bit over the last number of years, but I don’t think that’s any harm. As a city and as a nation, we have been trying to find ways to help citizens and to help them to cope and to support themselves with their mental health.

“So, I think this week is pretty timely in our city’s recent history, so that we can raise awareness of how to support themselves, how to support their loved ones and how we can all support each other as a community, to have positive mental health, to live well, and to know that there is support and help there for our citizens when we need it.”

Spin South-West presenter and Leader columnist Louise Cantillon said that the week is a “fantastic opportunity” to meet new people and to acknowledge the importance of mental health.

Limerick Mental Health Week will host more than 20 free events for all ages, with events highlights including the opening night, Shine A Light On The River, family fun day, an evening with author Arnold Thomas Fanning, and the closing event with Limerick Choir Night at St Mary’s Cathedral.

The opening night will be held on October 4 at the Hunt Museum, and will be officially opened by Mayor Michael Sheahan. The event is open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.

The week-long programme ends on Friday, October 11, at 7.30pm at St Mary’s Cathedral.

Limerick Mental Health Week has four ambassadors; author Roisin Meaney, presenter and columnist Louise Cantillon, celebrity hairstylist Gareth Bromell, and Limerick Leader journalist Fintan Walsh.

For more information on Limerick Mental Health Week and its full schedule of events, visit limerickmentalhealth.ie. The full calendar of events will be available on September 20.