SLIDESHOW: Night of emotion and hope as Limerick marks World Suicide Prevention Day

IT WAS an emotional night at Arthur’s Quay Park as people turned up to pay tribute to loved ones who have died by suicide.

As part of World Suicide Prevention Day, people held a moment of silence at 8pm, holding electric candles.

Standing in a circle, they joined hands in solidarity with one another, while pictures of loved ones were held by some.

The soundtrack to the evening was provided by the Unity Gospel Choir, while members of Limerick Treaty Suicide Prevention, Limerick Suicide Watch and An Garda Siochana were in attendance.

The rally came amid a spike in the number of people entering the water in apparent suicide attempts.

People young and old were in attendance, with a number of local politicians present including former Education Minister Jan O’Sullivan, and Cllrs John Costelloe, Conor Sheehan, Elisa O’Donovan and Sharon Benson.

Event organiser Amanda Clifford, of ABC for mental health said: “At 8pm, all around the world, we light a candle to remember those we have lost through suicide. And to remember all those who are lost at the moment and need to reach out and be found. If we work together through kindness, empathy and understanding, we can help create a light which will never go out.”

Urging people to look at each other, “smile and connect,” Amanda said the event is significant, as it allows people bereaved by suicide to stand together.

”When we connect with each other, we realise we are not alone. We have empathy, and empathy is what ignites hope,” she told the crowd.