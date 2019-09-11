Life-saving kit could seal deal for Limerick’s Eoghan, 22

A LIMERICK businessman who has designed a potentially life-saving piece of kit is in the running to be named Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur (IBYE) for 2019.

Eoghan Mulcahy, 22, will represent Limerick and the region in the national final of IBYE for 2019 in the best idea category this weekend.

Codenamed Deepseek, his concept uses the power of artificial intelligence to automate rescue missions using unmanned robotic systems.

Eoghan, who is originally from Clarina, along with the 23 other finalists across three categories met with Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys. and junior business minister, the Clare TD Pat Breen at government buildings in the lead up to the national final.

The final takes place this Sunday at Google’s headquarters on Dublin’s docklands, which also played host to a pitch training day.

Limerick’s head of enterprise Eamon Ryan said: “Eoghan has been an exceptional entrepreneur to work with right through the IBYE process. He has an excellent attitude to furthering his business and that makes our job a lot easier.

“He is a credit to Limerick and a further example of how the entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well in the region. We wish him the very best of luck in the national final and we look forward to continuing to work with him beyond to help him grow his business.”

Other finalists in this year’s IBYE programme include a recent BBC Dragons’ Den participant, a serial entrepreneur bringing shopping from your phone to your door, a 19-year-old whose skills learned in Transition Year now sees her employ 23 people, an entrepreneur using plant based nutrition to combat MS and diabetes and a young woman who is revolutionising the methods by which horses are bred.

They are competing for a €100,000 fund across the three categories.

The winner of the best business idea will receive a €15,000 investment with the runner up securing a €5,000 investment. The best start-up business and best established business winners will receive a €25,000 investment each with the runners up in those categories receiving a €5,000 investment, while the 2019 Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur selected from the three category winners will receive an additional €20,000 investment.