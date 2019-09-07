Limerick students getting ready for Enterprise Programme

OVER 20 Limerick schools are expected to participate in the Student Enterprise Programme with more than 1,000 students taking part.

The Mayor of the City and County Of Limerick, Cllr Michael Sheahan, launched the on behalf of the Local Enterprise Office (LEO) Limerick. The grand final will be held in the Great National South Court Hotel, Raheen on 25 March 2020.

The Student Enterprise Programme is an educational and fun-packed initiative that teaches second level students what it is really like to be an entrepreneur, and set up and run their own business over the course of the school year.

The Mayor was joined by students from Ardscoil Mhuire, Corbally, Desmond College, Newcastle West and Castletroy College, Castletroy, to mark the launch of this year’s Programme

Nationally, approximately 26,000 second level students from all over Ireland take part in the Student Enterprise Programme and gain real life experience about what it is like to be their own boss and how to run a business, thereby gaining invaluable experience about the ups and downs of entrepreneurship along the way!

The Programme compliments the business studies curriculum at both junior and senior level and is a rewarding experience for students, giving them the freedom to develop their business concepts to the fullest. Students can enter either individually or as part of a team.

Mary Killeen Fitzgerald, Acting Head of Enterprise with LEO Limerick said: “This programme plays a very important role in developing the students’ business skills, and helps foster a strong entrepreneurial culture in the participating students.” For more information visit studententerprise.ie