Limerick expo to celebrate all things European

LIMERICK is to host an unashamed celebration of our European identity next year.

City and County Council, the universities, cultural institutions and local businesses are creating a European Expo 2020 starting on Shannonside.

It’s being billed as a unique exploration of the importance of the European Union (EU) to its people and vice versa. Through 2020, it will showcase Irish and other EU cultures, through education, entertainment and information.

It will take the form of exhibitions to highlight the work of the EU institutions, debates about the big issues facing the EU and this corner of the continent.

There will also be fun participatory events highlighting the common ties which bind Europe together.

At its heart will be an exhibition from the European Investment Bank Art Collection, called Belonging, to be based in venues across the city and curated by the Hunt Museum.

The bells of St Mar'y’s Cathedral will ring out the gorgeous European anthem Ode to Joy, while the Kemmy Business School and the University of Limerick will run an exhibition on the policies and institutions of the European Union, which of course is at the centre of global news headlines right now.

There will be street parties from all our Limerick’s European communities and much much more.

Metropolitan district leader James Collins, who attended the launch of the Expo at the Hunt Museum said: “We believe it is important to show, not just tell, what the EU has done and is doing for you.”

Hunt Museum chairman John Moran said: “The EU has been a force for development here in Limerick, but also across Europe, of a new shared community, not just a common market but the guardian of peace and European values.”

He said he wants 2020 in Limerick to be “a contemporary, people-focused, voyage of exploration through media like art, education, politics, culture and even sport”.