Gardai give warning to Limerick students as Freshers Week kicks off

GARDAI In Limerick have warned students not to ruin ‘their college years before they have even started’ as they prepare to increase patrols and hand out fines this Freshers Week.



The warning comes from divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.



“Freshers week and fresher’s parties have become part of the third level experience but previous years have shown Gardai that the behaviour of some students can run out of control. This year there is a policing plan in operation which includes extra patrols in Castletroy and the city centre. Council Byelaws are also being enforced and tickets have already been issued by Gardai to students for littering,” said Sergeant Leetch

This is a fine on the spot of 150euro. The other fine on the spot that has been issued to students is for carrying an open container of alcohol or drinking alcohol in a public place. This carried a fine of 75euro



“Students are urged to not ruin their college years before they have even started. The last thing they want is an assault charge or possession of drugs charge which can mean you can’t go to Australia or Canada. One final thing, Freshers, enjoy yourself, take care of yourself, your friends and your property but respect the residents and your neighbours,” Sergeant Leetch added.



Freshers Week is well underway and so too is the crowds of early morning revelers that gather outside of The Moose Bar on Cathedral Place.



Around 20 students could be seen outside the ‘early house’ this Tuesday morning, at 8.45am, after refusing to throw in the towel on last nights celebrations.



The sight marks the return of tens of thousands of students, who will come to Limerick to study in The University of Limerick, Limerick Institute of Technology, Mary Immaculate College and Limerick College of Further Education.



The President of The University of Limerick, Dr Des Fitzgerald, took to Twitter to welcome their students for the coming year.



Welcome back to campus @ul to all our 16,000 students, especially our new students - you bring such life with you - great buzz already this morning #WelcomeToUL