Anti-bullying workshop to be held in Limerick

A FREE family workshop, suitable for families with kids in primary or secondary school, will be held by Stop the Bully Ireland in Limerick this September.

The event will be held on Saturday, September 28, in the Strand Hotel Limerick.

Pat Forde founder of Stop the Bully Ireland encouraged anyone interested to come along to the workshop.

“This will be a very positive experience for all and a great way to learn many new skills and techniques that will help deal with potential bullying scenarios, learn lots of new friendship-making skills as well as learning how to deal with other related social issues.

“This is also the perfect event for anybody just starting secondary school or already experiencing some issues in school although attendees don't necessarily have to be experiencing current issues to benefit.

Pat has been working with schools around Ireland for the last 10 years and has been working with kids for almost 20 years now and featured on the RTE Television show Bullyproof.

Tickets are available on the StoptheBully.ie Facebook page and on Eventbrite.



