Baby boy dies after collision in County Limerick

A BABY boy has died following a collision in County Limerick this Friday afternoon.



According to a statement released by an Garda Síochána, gardaí were called to the scene of a serious road traffic collision involving two cars that occurred at approximately 2pm at Knocknacarrga, Cappamore.



“A male infant child was airlifted to Cork University Hospital in a serious condition while a female driver in her early 20s was taken to Cork University Hospital with serious head injuries. Another female driver in her late 20s was taken to University Hospital Limerick as a precaution.



“The male infant child has since passed away. The female in her 20s remains in a serious condition.”



The incident involving two cars occurred around 2pm. Emergency services including air ambulance, gardai, Cappamore fire brigade, and ambulance attended the scene.

#LIMERICK Road remains closed at Cappamore following collision. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) September 6, 2019



The road remains closed with diversions in place. Forensic Collision Investigators are at the scene.



Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses who were travelling at approximately 2pm at Knocknacarrga, Cappamore, County Limerick, particularly any motorists who were travelling in the area and may have Dashcam Footage, to contact Bruff Garda Station on 061 382947 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.