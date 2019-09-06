Child airlifted to hospital after sustaining serious injuries in Limerick crash

A CHILD is among three people who have been hospitalised following a serious road collision in County Limerick this Friday afternoon.

According to a garda spokesperson, a young boy was airlifted to Cork University Hospital in a serious condition, while a female driver in her early 20s was also taken to CUH with serious head injuries following the accident between Cappamore and Doon. Another female driver in her late 20s was taken to University Hospital Limerick as a precaution.

The accident involving two cars occurred around 2pm. Emergency services including air ambulance, gardai, Cappamore fire brigade and ambulance attended the scene.

The road remains closed with diversions in place. Forensic collision investigators are expected at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses who were travelling at approximately 2pm at Knocknacarrga, Cappamore, particularly any motorists who were travelling in the area and may have dashcam Footage, to contact Bruff Garda Station on 061 382947 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.