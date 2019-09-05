Ten Limerick food producers nominated for Blás na hEireann awards

TEN Limerick food producers have made it to the final round of Blas na hÉireann 2019 in October’s finals in Dingle, County Kerry.

The finalists will have their products tasted, compared, savoured and judged at the final in the Kerry town on October 3.

The finalists honed their skills at a roadshow on O’Connell Street this week and received feedback about how to prepare a food stand to make it attractive to passers-by, practice their cooking timing skills, and how to best prepare their food produce for sampling and judging.

The finalists from Limerick are Attyflin Estate, Bally Goat Cheese, Ballyhoura Apple Farm, BeeActiv Ltd., Glen Aine Foods Ltd., Glenstal Foods, Kearney's Home Baking Ltd., Murphys Home Bakery, Old Irish Creamery Cheese and The Green Apron.

Congratulations to all of this year’s @BlasNahEireann / Irish Food Awards finalists!

Delighted that our Irish Apple Cider Vinegar & Irish Rosette Apple Juice made it through.#Attyflin#Growpickpress#Blas2019 pic.twitter.com/lWtuTFg8rv — Attyflin Estate (@attyflinestate) August 25, 2019

This competition is in it’s 12th year, and has been dubbed the “Oscars for Irish foods.”

Blas na Éireann 2019 final will produce worthy winners of awards that have become an important part of the commercial success of so many exceptional Irish products.

Over 2,500 products were entered into this year’s competition to win Gold, Silver or Bronze Blas na hÉireann awards in over 140 food and drink categories, as well as key awards like Supreme Champion and Best Artisan Producer, so there will be good food and drink guaranteed in Dingle this October.

With workshops and masterclasses in Dingle, final Blas na hÉireann 2019 awards will be presented alongside producer networking events on October 5th during the Dingle Food Festival, always an unmissable event for food lovers.