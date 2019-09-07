Inspiring Limerick women in line for award

FOUR West Limerick women feature in the shortlist for this year’s Graham Norton Gin Inspiring Awards alongside two prominent city women - Fine Gael’s Senator Marie Byrne and fashion icon, commentator and businesswoman, Celia Holman Lee.

The awards, in what is their first year, are the initiative of Michael Mulcahy, the former owner of RSVP, who has set up inspiring.ie which he says is all about encouraging, empowering and investing in the existing and new businesses of women in villages, towns and suburbs of every city and county across the country.

His ultimate hope is that this new venture will lead to the development of branches of inspiring.ie led by inspiring women across the island of Ireland.

The awards cover a huge and very diverse area of enterprise and endeavour and include Inspiring Charity Leader, Inspiring Director, Inspiring Employee, Inspiring Green Champion and inspiring Role Model.

In Limerick, model, Celia Holman is on the shortlist for a Lifetime Achievement Award while Senator Marie Byrne has been nominated in the Inspiring Role Model category .

On the shortlist for Munster Inspiring Businesswoman are Margaret O’Shaughnessy, director of Foynes Flying Boat and Maritime Museum and Anette Scully Magner of Brian Scully Services Ltd.

In the Inspiring Social Impact Award is student Emma Duffy from Knockaderry whose name is now attached to specially designed sleeping bag for the homeless and for disaster victims, the Duffily. Emma was inspired to create the bag through understanding and seeing the conditions in which many homeless people on the street live. By linking up with a homeless charity in Dublin, the bags are now being made by formerly homeless people.

Another familiar name, Anne Riordan from Glin is also shortlisted. Anne, who is a regional manager with the Irish Heart Foundation, is nominated in the Inspiring Charity Ambassador category. “It is an opportunity to highlight the great work the Irish Heart Foundation does,” said Anne.

Voting by email - vote@no1.ie - is open until Tuesday, September 24. People can vote in as many categories as they like but can only vote once for any nominee. The winners will be announced on October 12.