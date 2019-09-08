€2m water project for county Limerick village is completed

IRISH Water, in partnership with Limerick City and County Council, has completed a €2m upgrade of the Athea Wastewater Treatment Plant which, it says. It will improve the performance of the plant, protect the local environment and support ongoing growth and development in the Athea area.

The upgrade has also made the plant more sustainable, through the installation of modern energy-efficient equipment, Irish Water say.

This investment ensures that wastewater from Athea continues to be treated to the standards set out by the Urban Wastewater Treatment Regulations.

Alan Morrissey of Irish Water says the project was much needed. “The wastewater treatment plant in Athea, originally built in the 1940s, was typical of many similar plants around the country in that it had become outdated and was no longer fit for purpose. Addressing the challenges associated with the ageing wastewater infrastructure is a top priority for Irish Water. We are very pleased to announce the completion of this new wastewater treatment plant to cater for the homes and businesses of Athea, with a population equivalent of 900,” he said.

TES Group Limited delivered the project on behalf of Irish Water. Construction began in summer 2018 and the new treatment plant was commissioned in recent weeks.