Make vroom for the supercars - Cannonball spectacle motors into Limerick

PORCHES, Maseratis, Rolls Royce and Bentley cars will hit the streets of Limerick this weekend as part of a major fundraiser for the Irish Cancer Society.

Canonball, the spectacle of true supercars is to roll into Limerick this Saturday lunchtime, from 12.30pm at the Radisson Blu Hotel in the Ennis Road.

They are here as part of Cannonball, the largest organised road-trip in Europe.​ Over the years, the event has raised more than €1m for Irish charities, and this year, the group turns its attention to the Irish Cancer Society.

Spectators will have the chance to get up close and personal with 190 of the finest cars on the planet and enjoy a unique festival atmosphere. As well as top mark cars, there will be Brazilian dancers, and live DJs and free giveaways.

To add to the party atmosphere, there will be appearances from Fr Willie, the German Polizei, as well as a very special visitor from the White House in Washington!

A unique free family day out, all donations and money raised will go to the cancer society.

Other top mark cars coming to the city include Lamborghini, Ferrari and Aston Martins.

Cannonball is the brainchild of Kildare businessman Alan Bannon and this year, the headline sponsor of the event is Circle K. Other sponsors include Keane’s Jewellers, BMW and Windsor Motors.

As well as the Radisson Blu Hotel, the Cannonball tour will take in Malahide – where it kicks off - as well as Fermoy, Sligo and Slane. It will wind up in Edenderry in Co Offally.

For more information on the Limerick leg of the event, telephone 061-456200.