Over 70 expressions of interest in six new Limerick houses costing over half a million euro each

LIFE would be a beach in one of just six luxury detached homes in Beechfield Grove, Monaleen.

Ballymount Properties, who built Templeville in Punch’s Cross, are behind the “superior” properties. Over 70 have already expressed their interest in purchasing one of the six abodes to GVM Auctioneers – the sole selling agents.

Tom Crosse, GVM group property director, said it is an exclusive development confined to just six houses.

“There has been a lot of interest. We have had over 70 contact us and register their interest thus far,” said Mr Crosse.

The showhouse will be open to the public this Sunday, September 8 from 2pm to 5pm. Mr Crosse confirmed that prices start at €520,000. He said they have “to be seen to be believed”.

“They are 2,000 square feet over the first two floors with an additional 500 square feet on the second floor. They are as good as you are going to get in terms of the finish. They are class,” said Mr Crosse.

Solid blockwork walls between each house along with a blockwork front boundary wall along the front of each house ensure maximum privacy. Front and rear gardens will be levelled, raked and seeded, and include a brick paved driveway.

Inside, there is dining room / kitchen with all appliances included, living room and sitting room on the ground floor. On the first floor there are four bedrooms with two of those ensuite.

Features include 2.7 metre high ceilings throughout, electric underfloor heating, LED recessed lights in the living room and sitting room, and superb insulation to name but some of what is included. Every home is covered by a 10 year guarantee.

It is common for auctioneers to praise the location of their properties but as Mr Crosse lives in the locality he knows exactly what he is talking about.

“It is just off the Limerick-Dublin road (R445), approximately five kilometres from the city centre and next door to Monaleen National School. Castletroy Shopping Centre and the Odeon Cinema are less than five minutes walk from Beechfield Grove,” said Mr Crosse.

Other amenities he mentions are Monaleen GAA Club, Castletroy Golf Club, UL Bohemian RFC, Aisling Annacotty FC and the park in Newtown across from Castletroy College.

Being in close proximity to University of Limerick and multiple major employers has further enhanced the popularity of the area in recent years, said Mr Crosse.

For more information on Beechfield Grove, Monaleen please contact GVM on 061 413522 or email info@gvm.ie