WATCH: Former Ireland soccer star rallies support for Limerick club's big day

Anticipation is building in one Limerick community ahead of the unveiling of its soccer club’s new facilities and a former star of the Ireland midfield lent his support this week.

Ronnie Whelan is one of a number of ‘Liverpool Legends’ lined up to play an exhibition match against an Aisling Annacotty selection next Saturday, September 7, as the club opens its newly refurbished clubhouse and pitch.

Fellow stars of Liverpool’s golden age like Jan Molby and Alan Kennedy will also be present with players from latter years like Jason McAteer and Jermaine Pennant also set to appear.

Off the pitch the club will celebrate with a pre-match lunch, a family fun day at the ground and a post match dinner celebration at the Castletroy Park Hotel, including music and entertainment with the Great Dane Molby.

The fundraiser is being run by the members of Aisling Annacotty AFC, coming together to support the new community centre and grounds.

All funds raised will be used to enhance the club house, new grass pitch and new community centre, which will provide a meeting place for local community groups, local residents, active age groups and other youth groups, together with servicing the 900 or so members of the club.

Tickets €10 euro per adult, €5 euro per child; a family ticket for two adults and two kids is €25. Tickets can be purchased from local businesses like Noone’s Centra, Monaleen Stores, Chawkes Filling Station, The Tap House bar, Black Swan pub, Hurler’s Bar, The Still House and the Aisling Annacotty club shop.

In the meantime, enjoy Ronnie's highlight reel