Adding some glitz and glam to the Limerick Milk Market

What time do you get up?

I get up on a weekday at 8.30am and go into the office at 9.30. On Market days I get up a 7am and go into the Market for 8am.

What is your normal breakfast?

Freshly squeezed orange juice and a bowl of organic porridge.

Do you go for a walk or to the gym before/after the office?

I love to go after work to the Shelbourne Park for a walk. I try to do three laps a day. It is lovely to get some fresh air after being in the office all day.

What time do you arrive at the office?

I usually like to start by 9.30am.

What are you first duties?

I always check emails and phone messages and reply to them before starting on anything else.

I then go onto my suppliers websites and check for new beads and Swarovski crystals that they have just put online. I place all my orders on Monday to ensure that I receive my beads and findings by Wednesday. I spend Thursday and Friday making new jewellery and working on any repairs that I would have received on the previous Saturday.

How many cups of coffee/tea would you drink a day?

I drink two teas and one coffee per day.

What is normal lunch, do you have a favourite place?

On Saturday when I am in the Milk Market I always go to Ma's Kitchen. I love the food and Jimmy and his staff are so nice. During the week when I get a chance I like to go to the local restaurants.

Do you have many meetings during the day?

No as all my business is conducted either by phone, online or calling to my stall on Saturdays.

What time do you finish up at?

I normally would finish around 5pm but coming up to festival times and Christmas I could be working until late in the evening.

Do you watch much TV?

I watch TV most evenings and I love to watch Netflix at the weekend.

Do you read the newspapers?

I like to read newspapers online and in print.

What do you do to relax?

I love meeting friends for lunch or afternoon coffee and I also love going to the cinema.

Are you able to leave the office behind?

My jewellery business is always on my mind and even when I am watching TV I am looking at the jewellery that the presenters are wearing and getting new ideas. However I try to leave work behind in the evenings.

What is a perfect work day?

A perfect day is when I create a new design for necklaces, earrings or bracelets and when I bring them to the Market that they sell that day. I also love when I repair a piece of jewellery for one of my customers and that when they see it they are delighted with the result.

Do you ever lose the cool and if so what would make you annoyed?

I am generally very laid back and good humoured so I seldom lose the cool.