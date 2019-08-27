Further info sought from Limerick club over ‘stray balls’

CLARE County Council has requested further information from Ballyanty Rovers soccer club in relation to its plans to develop new facilities on the outskirts of the city.

The planning authority has also expressed a view that the planning application is “premature” as the proposed route of the Northern Distributor Road will pass close to the 1.6 hectare site which the club acquired earlier this year.

While the design of the new road is at an advanced stage, a contractor has yet to be appointed and there is no indication as to when the works will commence.

Ballynanty Rovers, which was reconstituted during 2018, is seeking permission to carry out a major upgrade of its Bateman Park facilities at Knockalisheen, Meelick.

The proposed works will involve the construction of a new clubhouse and entrances as well as dressing rooms and a referee's room.

A full size pitch and all-weather training area are also proposed along with 59 car parking spaces.

“The existing facilities on the 1.6 hectares site are limited to a single full-size pitch, training area and running water. Unfortunately, the club does not enjoy the benefits of a clubhouse, changing rooms or car park facilities. In recent years, due to the absence of these facilities, all home matches have been scheduled on neighbouring facilities in LIT or Shelbourne Park,” stated the club in planning documents.

As previously revealed by the Leader, concerns have been expressed by Limerick City and County Council that ‘stray balls’ from the proposed facility could end up on the new Coonagh to Knockalisheen Road.

Correspondence sent to Clare County Council from consultant engineers Roughan & O’Donovan states. “The (planning) application does not give details of measures to prevent stray balls from entering the public road. In the interest of road safety this needs to be considered as the clearance between both of the pitches and road is limited”.

Given the submission from Limerick City and County Council, planners in Clare have also requested that the applicant submits details of “measures to prevent stray balls from entering the public road” including whether or not existing fencing is to be replaced.

In correspondence sent to the applicant last week, Clare County Council also states it “considers that the proposed development may be premature pending the completion of proposed road realignment in the vicinity of the site.”