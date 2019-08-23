Searches in Limerick after reports of young woman entering River Shannon

THE Coastguard has been deployed to Limerick after unconfirmed reports were made of a 25-year-old woman entering the River Shannon.

A garda spokesperson confirmed the force has information that the woman may have entered the water near the Shannon Bridge at around four o’clock this Friday morning.

They have not been located.

Searches are ongoing, and if anyone has any information, please contact Henry Street Garda Station at 061-212400.