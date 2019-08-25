New Irish pub a Limerick Haven in  Alicante

LIMERICK people visiting Playa Flamenca in Alicante in Spain might experience a strange sense of deja vu if they stop in McCoy’s Irish bar on Calle Clementina. This is because, up until 2016, all the fittings now seen in MyCoys were part of the Haven Bar on Davis Street in Limerick.

The bar owner, John Costello, has invited any Limerick person who is in the area to call in and experience a little taste of home.

John, who is from Galway, recently set up McCoys with his wife. He made the decision to have the bar shipped over from Ireland in order to capture an authentic Irish feel.

“I went looking for an original Irish bar. I was lucky enough to find Used Pub and Hotel Equipment, from Kilbeggan,” said John.

“When the Haven closed its doors in Limerick, the lads from Used Pub and Hotel Equipment bought it directly. We bought it off them and they transported the whole thing out to Spain. The bar went through a lot to get here. It even survived storm as it crossed the Bay of Bisque. They took it all the way, over 1000 miles, across oceans, and set it up here perfectly,” he added.

The bar has only been open a week but has already been noticed by a former patron of the Haven.

“A girl was here the last day, and she said she had been sitting in this exact bar three years ago in Limerick city,” said John.

“There have been one or two slight modifications to the layout, but other than that it is identical. The same marks, the same screws, the same character - it’s all there,” he added.

This is John and his wife's first go at running a pub, but so far, their adventure has been quite a success.

“It’s early days but it is going well. Everybody who comes through the door says it's as though the bar has been here for years,” said John.