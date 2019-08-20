Warm welcome for all at the Limerick village's annual 'Fayre' 

THE spirit of self-help is strong in Knockaderry Clouncagh. Over the past two decades, an enormous amount of work has been undertaken to ensure facilities in the parish are fit-for-purpose but even more importantly to expand those available and provide for the well-being of the people who live there.

But as so many communities throughout Limerick know only too well, facilities need to be maintained and upgraded and this requires money. In Knockaderry Clouncagh they have found a pain-free way of doing this: by holding an annual Village Fayre.

But the Fayre also fulfills a more social role, a way of getting neighbour to meet neighbour and of welcoming visitors to this small, hilltop village.

This year, explained James O’Connor, the chairman of the Knockaderry Clouncagh Community Council, the one-day Village Fayre is being extended over five days to ensure all interests are suited.

The mini-festival kicks off this Wednesday with a new departure, a Monster Bingo with €2,000 in prize money. This gets underway in Knockaderry Resource Centre at 8.30pm. On Thursday evening, the GAA Lotto draw takes place in the Halla, the community-owned bar and on Friday evening, the Battle of the Townlands begins.

Teams of four are being invited to put their mettle to the test, but it will be the ability to answer quiz questions quickly and accurately that will win the day.

“Teams from outside the parish will be most welcome,” Mr O’Connor said.

Saturday evening, a 7k Colour Fun Run will take place, starting at 7pm. It is open to all ages and people can run or walk, Mr O’Connor explained. The route will be a circular one starting at and returning to the hall where there will be a play-back session with video clips. A kids’ novelty tug-of-war as well as Celebrity Bainsteoiri and some hurling games are also built into the evening.

Sunday will be the high-point of the event, when the Village Fayre proper takes place. Starting at 1pm, it will feature stalls for books, hand-bags and accessories, baked goods and teas and coffees. There will also be a Grand Raffle, a Ball Drop, A Hurling Wall, a Round Bale race and a Go-Kart Race as well as various sideshows, wheel of fortune and novelty events for children. “We will have musical entertainment throughout the day and in the evening,” Mr O’Connor said.

The money raised from the various events will help maintain and improve the social facilities in the parish. Over the two years alone, over €60,000 has been spent installing a new floor in the Resource Centre which has been rewired. The lighting system has also been upgraded.