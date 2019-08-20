Primary care centre: county Limerick town to get the best from Zest

THE construction of a primary care centre has begun in Croom, with the total construction time expected to last around 12 months.

The development, which is being built by Zest Healthcare, a Limerick-based company, will be constructed next to the orthopedic hospital.

Zest Healthcare specialise in the development and delivery of primary care centres in Ireland. Their very first project, which was completed in April 2019, is in Kilmallock. The company is currently also building a primary care centre in Cahir, Tipperary that is expected to be completed early next year.

“We are proud to announce that the construction Croom Primary Care Centre (PCC) has started and is definitely an addition that will add a lot to the town of Croom along with the hospital next to it. We have had great local support from Cllr Richard O’Donoghue and Denis Brosnan amongst others who have helped us greatly,” said a spokesperson for Zest Healthcare, who also took the time to thank Toomey Construction Ltd as well as Limerick City and County Council

“The Croom Primary Care Centre will be home to a local GP Practice. We are delighted to have them on board, along with the adjoining pharmacy and also a large HSE presence of their public health staff for the area. It will be a hub for the best possible healthcare in Croom.

“Zest is very thankful to the Toomey Construction Ltd, and Limerick City and County Council through the planning process.”