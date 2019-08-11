Making magical Maigue a 'Royal Highway' into heart of Limerick

THE Maigue could be a royal highway into the heart of Limerick, if a plan being proposed by the Adare Community Trust (ACT) gets the backing they seek.

The first crucial step in this is to restore Pope’s Quay, a short distance downriver from the bridge in Adare.

Pope’s Quay, according to Dan Neville, the chairman of ACT, was established in Medieval times and served the community of Adare until the middle of the last century. Turf and coal much of it destined for Adare Manor were regularly brought by boat to the riverside quay. “It was a very busy quay,” he said.

The restoration of the quay is an important objective in a new five-year plan that has been commissioned by ACT, the first draft of which is expected to be ready shortly.

If the quay were restored, Mr Neville explained, it would open up the potential of the river as a recreational amenity for boating and kayaking.

“It would connect Adare to the Shannon, to Askeaton and to Foynes and to Glin upriver to Croom where there is also a slipway,” he said.

To test out the idea, a flotilla of boats, led by Kevin Cribben, travelled from Askeaton to Adare last week in glorious sunshine. “The sail up the the Maigue was just beautiful,” Kevin explained. “There were no signs of human life or activity - just ducks, swans and wildfowl. It mightn't be for everyone but canoeists, kayakers, boaters, photographers, naturalists, bird watchers and anyone interested in a unique natural environment would love it.”

“It is an amazing amenity to have on our doorstep and because it is inaccessible, it is virtually unknown,” he added.

The flotilla of four boats with a total crew of nine left Askeaton at 11.30am, entered the mouth of the Maigue on an incoming tide at around 1pm and arrived in Adare just before 3pm.. “Some of us managed to scramble up the bank and get up to Lena's for a coffee before leaving Adare at around 16.30 on the outgoing tide,” Kevin explained. The returning boats reached Askeaton shortly after 8pm.

“The river is quite deep all the way up to just before the railway bridge (3m+) at Adare,” he continued. “ Apart from a strong current and a tidal rise and fall of over three metres every six hours, there are no particular risks to the safety of experienced boaters, kayakers or canoeists. There is plenty of headroom under Ferrybridge.”

The Pope’s Quay restoration is just one of a number of proposals aimed at realising the full potential of Adare as a tourist hub which would also have benefits for the surrounding area.

Another key proposal is the building of a footbridge which would make for easier access by foot to Adare Castle.

The five-year-plan is being funded through West Limerick Resources.