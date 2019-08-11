South East Clare Show may ban Limerick people in future due to their success!

BRIDGETOWN showgrounds welcomed large crowds – including many from County Limerick – to the annual South East Clare Show.

Few left empty handed! Showers did not deter spectators or competitors throughout the day.

Aidan O’Donovan, Cappamore, took home the champion prize in the commercial cattle section. Bobby O’Connell, Ballybrown, had a successful day winning champion Charolais animal of the show as Richard Hackett, Clonlara took reserve.

The food court area was a hive of activity and included live cooking and a selection of homemade produce.

There was big excitement amongst all the children to see the giant Disney characters wandering around. A family trip to Disneyland, Paris was won by Limerick native Eibhlin Cronin.

Every breed of canine imaginable was on display in the dog show. Best collie dog was won by Karen McGrath, Pallasgreen. Popular Castleconnell man George Lee took home the rosette for best large dog.

Inside the marquee the horticulture and home produce sections were on display. Following early morning judging the best apple / rhubarb tart was won by Leanne Minihin, Lisnagry.

Brindley Healthcare Group, a recent new business group to the area – currently operating Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport – were represented by the operations and compliance Manager, John Dunne, on show day.

He presented the champion young horse of the show - the Pat Hayes Perpetual Cup – to Michael and Rachel Lyons, Birdhill for their three-year-old gelding.

The All-Ireland yearling championship was co-sponsored by Horse Sport Ireland and local business person David Sheehan of Sheehan Solicitors, Limerick. Mr Sheehan is also the president of the Irish Shows Association.

Yvonne McNamara, secretary of the South East Clare Show, wished to thank all their sponsors “without whose generosity the show would not happen, the army of volunteers who give their time freely in advance of the show date and on the day”.

“The South East Clare Show looks forward to presenting a donation to Milford Care Centre, our charity of choice for the show later this month,” said Ms McNamara.