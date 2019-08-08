WATCH: Annual show is one of the jewels in Limerick’s crown

ORGANISERS of Limerick Show in the racecourse on Sunday, August 25, have pulled out all the stops for their 90th event in a row.

They have cut the entry price from €15 to €10 for adults while adding to the already jam-packed schedule. Children continue to enjoy free entrance and there is a range of attractions in the kidz zone. After one of the worst droughts in living memory last year Limerick Show was unlucky to fall on one of the few wet days.

But optimism was high at the launch in AIB on O’Connell Street on Tuesday night. There was standing room only. It was packed with sponsors, supporters and committee members.

Now accepting applications for TRADE STANDS for Limerick Show. Up to 15000 visitors, 1000 competitors & 150 trade exhibitors will descend on Limerick Racecourse on Aug 25th to experience the event. Application form: https://t.co/2zjtcHNfgh Plls RT to get word out #limerickshow pic.twitter.com/yqIQz8DW0K — Limerick Show (@LimerickShow) August 6, 2019

Limerick’s queen Celia Holman Lee and Macra Queen of the Land Louise Crowley, from Croom, brought glamour and style. Mayor Michael Sheahan also cut a dash in his bright red robes although he joked he would prefer a green one.

He was one of many speakers that included AIB’s own Kieran Considine and Diarmuid Donnellan who welcomed one and all, and said they were delighted to be supporting Limerick Show once again. The event’s chosen charity this year is the Mid-Western Cancer Foundation. Edel Gupta and Gerry O'Doherty told how monies received will be put to very good use.

Verena Tarpey, of Dooneen AC, looked forward to their Munster Mile and 5k race at the venue. She particularly encouraged families to take part and the entry price includes free admission to Limerick Show.

Prize money in the CATTLE section for @LimerickShow has INCREASED for 2019! This year we have over €25,000 of a prize fund! More details here: https://t.co/dPzGNMSfIu . Please RT #limerickshow pic.twitter.com/prXQ3ECNvq — Limerick Show (@LimerickShow) August 7, 2019

Leo Walsh, president, kept things flowing while PRO Donie O’Connor said even though they have the best of cattle, horses, ponies, sheep, arts and crafts, horticulture, dogs, trade stalls and children’s entertainment they are pushing the boat out further this year.

“Our food village will consist of a larger more colourful food emporium showcasing the very best of local produce. 2019 also sees the return of our jiving competition so dancing shoes are a must as our music extravaganza includes five hours of live performances from the ever popular Shaun O’Dowd, Gina and the Champions, Ronan Collins, Gerard Quilligan and Limerick’s Live 95FM’s JP Dillon,” said Mr O’Connor.

New Roxboro Chief Superintendent Dermot O’Connor said gardai would endeavour to make everybody feel safe.

Majella O’Brien, Limerick Council’s tourism officer, spoke of the potential to grow numbers from near and far.

Helen O’Donnell, prominent city businesswoman, gave a speech that John Kiely would be proud of. She said Limerick Show brings the city and county together. As we look forward to the Ryder Cup in 2016 she said we should strive to make Limerick the “greenest and cleanest place in Ireland”. Continuing the hurling theme, Richard Kennedy, chairman, said last year’s All-Ireland win brought so much joy.

“I never experienced anything like it and I was there in ‘73,” said Mr Kennedy. And if hurling can bring city and county together so too can Limerick Show. Mr Kennedy thanked all committee members and sponsors. “Without you there would be no show,” said Mr Kennedy.

The last word must go to the mayor who is looking forward to bringing his first grandchild – four-month-old Kourtney – to her first Limerick Show.

“In Limerick’s rich tapestry Limerick Show is one of the jewels in the crown,” declared Mayor Sheahan to loud applause. Now roll on Sunday, August 25.