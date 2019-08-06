Bogus tradesman targets elderly woman at her Limerick home

AN ELDERLY woman was duped out of €50 in cash by a bogus caller who approached her and offered to do some work in her garden.

According to gardai, the incident happened at a house in Prospect on Wednesday last - July 31.

“At around lunchtime, a male called to the house and a lady in her 80s answered the door. He offered to do some work in her garden, the lady agreed to this and he asked for €50 in payment. Unfortunately, the lady handed over the money before the work was done and the male ran off,” said Sergeant Ber Leetch.

“When it comes to bogus callers the first rule is not to open your door unless you know the person who is outside. Then you won’t have to engage with a person who may be trying to take advantage of you. Never agree to let a random caller do work for you. Always use workers that have come recommended,” she added.

Gardai at Roxboro Road are investigating the incident.