Footage of Limerick assault victim uploaded to Facebook following violent attack

A MAN who posted footage of another man on social media minutes after he attacked him at a laneway in the city centre has been jailed for two years.

Imposing sentence, Judge Tom O’Donnell said the recording and posting of the footage of the injured man on Facebook was an “alarming” aspect to the case.

Rafael Golek, 27, who has an address at Carrig Midhe, Corbally had pleaded guilty to assaulting the 66-year-old causing him harm on May 12, 2018.

During a sentencing hearing, Detective Garda Colum O’Shea said gardai only became aware of the assault after they were contacted by medical personnel at University Hospital Limerick.

The victim, he said, sustained a number of facial fractures as well as a swollen eye in the attack which happened at Ersons Lane, between Catherine Street and Anne Street in the early evening

The detective the Polish national had been approached by Mr Golek and another man from behind and that he was kicked and punched several times.

The victim told gardai he recognised Mr Golek and that after he was knocked to the ground both assailants began to insult him in Polish while recording the exchange on a phone.

“It’s part of the modern-day world, it was a very calculated decision – he wanted to share his suffering on Facebook,” commented Judge O’Donnell.

Barrister David McHugh said his client had been approached by a woman earlier in the day and that she “poisoned his mind” towards the victim.

He said based on information given to him, he sought out the victim and attacked him. “It was out of a mistaken sense of loyalty to his friend,” he said adding he did not know if the information was true or false.

John O’Sullivan BL, prosecuting, said Mr Golek is facing extradition back to Poland when released from prison as he fled the country in 2012 midway through a prison sentence which he was serving at the time.

Imposing sentence, Judge O’Donnell said what happened was very nasty. ”It was a gratuitous assault in broad daylight,” he said adding the level of violence used and the injuries sustained were aggravating factors.

He imposed a two year prison sentence which he backdated to August 12, 2018.