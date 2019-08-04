Major crash on Childers Road in Limerick
The road was closed for a short period following the collision
THE emergency services were in attendance at a crash at the Childers Road this Sunday afternoon.
It’s understood one of the cars was occupied by four tourists who were left badly shaken by the incident.
The incident took place near the main entrance to the Limerick One Shopping Centre, and the road was closed for a short period afterwards.
Two units of the Limerick Fire Service were in attendance.
The road has since re-opened.
#LIMERICK Crash cleared from Childers Rd. https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) August 4, 2019
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on