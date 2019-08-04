Limerick family to star in Aldi ad campaign

THE Dawson family from Knocklong are coming to a screen near you soon.

Mam Annie, dad John, and kids Emma (age 12), Holly (age 9) and Joe (age 16 months) will feature in a media campaign for German supermarket chain Aldi.

The Swap and Save campaign tracks their shopping spend over eight weeks – four weeks shopping as usual, and four weeks shopping at Aldi.

The shopping experiences of seven new, very different families are documented as part of the campaign.

The till receipts for all grocery purchases for the eight weeks were analysed, with the Dawson’s saving €445 by swapping their main grocery shop to Aldi.

Annie Dawson said: “We saved time and money – that will do it for me!”