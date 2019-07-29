Limerick takeaway cleared to reopen as Closure Order is lifted

A CLOSURE Order imposed on a the proprietor of a Limerick takeaway has been lifted, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland has confirmed.

Tasty Bites at Main Street, Caherconlish was ordered to close on July 18 following an inspection of the premises by Environmental Health Officers from the HSE.

The order, which was served on the proprietor under EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, was lifted on July 24 after the issues of concern were rectified.

The reason for the Closure Order has not been disclosed publicly by the FSAI and it’s not known if the inspection was planned or simply routine.

Tasty Bites is the fifth food premises in Limerick to be ordered to close so far in 2019.

Two separate premises in Foynes and Galbally were ordered to close last month while premises in the city centre and in Bruree were ordered to close earlier in the year.

All four have since re-opened.