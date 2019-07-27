Deaths in Limerick — July 27, 2019

THE death has occurred of Jim Howard, (Maple Court, Kennedy Park, Limerick). Formerly Corelish, Pallasgreen, Co. Limerick. Late E.and J. Doran Builders.

July 27th 2019 peacefully at Limerick University Hospital.

Beloved husband of Margaret. Dearly loved father of Pat, Paul, David, James, Deirdre and the late Susan. Brother of the late Maureen. Sadly missed by his loving daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, sister Joan, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Monday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm followed by removal to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.00am followed by burial in Castlemungret Cemetery.